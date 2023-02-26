Technology

HMD Global announces Nokia G22, C22, C32: Check price, features

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 26, 2023

The Nokia G22, C22, and C32 offer IP52-rated splash resistance

HMD Global has introduced three new entry-level smartphones: Nokia G22, Nokia C22, and Nokia C32. The handsets offer run-of-the-mill specifications; which one can expect in a budget offering. However, the Nokia G22 stands out for its "eco-friendly" design. It is the first Nokia phone purposefully manufactured with QuickFix reparability, in collaboration with iFixit, which allows easy access to repair guides and replacement parts.

Why does this story matter?

HMD Global, also known as "the home of Nokia phones" is pushing efforts to regain the lost popularity of the Nokia brand.

The company is adopting an eco-friendly approach, easy reparability tactics, and more for the new Nokia phones, but all these come at the cost of specifications.

One can easily anticipate the kind of reception the new Nokia devices are about to get.

Nokia G22 offers Gorilla Glass 3 protection

The Nokia G22 comes with a waterdrop notch design, a 100% recycled plastic back, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3. The device sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen, with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 500-nits of brightness. It gets IP52-rated water ingress protection. The phone is 8.48mm thick and weighs 195.23g.

It gets a 50MP main rear snapper

The Nokia G22 houses 50MP (f/1.8) primary rear camera and 2MP (f/2.4) depth and macro sensors. Up front, it has an 8MP (f/2.2) selfie camera. It is powered by a UNISOC T606 processor, paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/128GB storage (up to 2TB expandable). The device boots Android 12 (two years of promised upgrade), and packs a 5,050mAh battery with 20W charging support.

Nokia C22 comes with a metal frame

The Nokia C22 has a waterdrop notch design, IP52 splash resistance, a metal frame, a polycarbonate body, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.55mm in thickness and weighs 190g. The device gets 13MP main sensor and 2MP macro camera. Up front, it features an 8MP selfie camera.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery pack

The Nokia C22 runs on the UNISOC 9863A1 chipset, which comes paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB). It boots Android 13 (Go edition). Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Nokia C32 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

The Nokia C32 bears a waterdrop notch, an IP52-rated plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is 8.55mm thick and weighs 199.4g. The phone comes with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies, it gets an 8MP front-facing camera.

Users get up to 256GB of expandable storage

The Nokia C32 is fueled by UNISOC 9863A1 processor. It comes in 3GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB configurations, with up to 256GB of expandable storage. It boots Android 13, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging.

What is the cost of the new Nokia phones?

The Nokia G22 starts at €179 (roughly Rs. 15,700). It is offered in Meteor Gray and Lagoon Blue shades. The Nokia C22 is priced at €129 (nearly Rs. 11,300) for its base configuration. It comes in Midnight Black and Sand trims. The Nokia C32 begins at €139 (around Rs. 12,200) and is available in Charcoal, Autumn Green, and Beach Pink colorways.