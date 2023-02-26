HMD Global announces Nokia G22, C22, C32: Check price, features
HMD Global has introduced three new entry-level smartphones: Nokia G22, Nokia C22, and Nokia C32. The handsets offer run-of-the-mill specifications; which one can expect in a budget offering. However, the Nokia G22 stands out for its "eco-friendly" design. It is the first Nokia phone purposefully manufactured with QuickFix reparability, in collaboration with iFixit, which allows easy access to repair guides and replacement parts.
Why does this story matter?
- HMD Global, also known as "the home of Nokia phones" is pushing efforts to regain the lost popularity of the Nokia brand.
- The company is adopting an eco-friendly approach, easy reparability tactics, and more for the new Nokia phones, but all these come at the cost of specifications.
- One can easily anticipate the kind of reception the new Nokia devices are about to get.
Nokia G22 offers Gorilla Glass 3 protection
The Nokia G22 comes with a waterdrop notch design, a 100% recycled plastic back, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3. The device sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen, with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 500-nits of brightness. It gets IP52-rated water ingress protection. The phone is 8.48mm thick and weighs 195.23g.
It gets a 50MP main rear snapper
The Nokia G22 houses 50MP (f/1.8) primary rear camera and 2MP (f/2.4) depth and macro sensors. Up front, it has an 8MP (f/2.2) selfie camera. It is powered by a UNISOC T606 processor, paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/128GB storage (up to 2TB expandable). The device boots Android 12 (two years of promised upgrade), and packs a 5,050mAh battery with 20W charging support.
Nokia C22 comes with a metal frame
The Nokia C22 has a waterdrop notch design, IP52 splash resistance, a metal frame, a polycarbonate body, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.55mm in thickness and weighs 190g. The device gets 13MP main sensor and 2MP macro camera. Up front, it features an 8MP selfie camera.
It packs a 5,000mAh battery pack
The Nokia C22 runs on the UNISOC 9863A1 chipset, which comes paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB). It boots Android 13 (Go edition). Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.
Nokia C32 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner
The Nokia C32 bears a waterdrop notch, an IP52-rated plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is 8.55mm thick and weighs 199.4g. The phone comes with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies, it gets an 8MP front-facing camera.
Users get up to 256GB of expandable storage
The Nokia C32 is fueled by UNISOC 9863A1 processor. It comes in 3GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB configurations, with up to 256GB of expandable storage. It boots Android 13, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging.
What is the cost of the new Nokia phones?
The Nokia G22 starts at €179 (roughly Rs. 15,700). It is offered in Meteor Gray and Lagoon Blue shades. The Nokia C22 is priced at €129 (nearly Rs. 11,300) for its base configuration. It comes in Midnight Black and Sand trims. The Nokia C32 begins at €139 (around Rs. 12,200) and is available in Charcoal, Autumn Green, and Beach Pink colorways.