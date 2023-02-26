Technology

Top trending Jio prepaid plans in India: Check benefits

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 26, 2023, 12:04 pm 3 min read

Eight prepaid plans have made it to the list of Jio's trending recharge packs

Jio has completely altered the course of the telecom sector, becoming the market leader in a very short timeframe. The operator has disrupted the business of established players like Airtel and Vi, and gained millions of new customers. It continues to expand its presence by offering an extensive range of recharge plans with attractive benefits. Here, we discuss the most trending Jio prepaid packs.

Why does this story matter?

Jio offers a wide variety of all-inclusive prepaid recharge packs to attract potential customers.

These plans come with varying amounts of internet data and validity durations, allowing users to select one based on their needs.

In addition to the advantages of connectivity, they also provide customers with free access to Jio's app suite which includes JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Rs. 299, Rs. 349 plans are valid for a month

The plan for Rs. 299 (for 28 days) offers 2GB of data per day. The Rs. 349 plan (for 30 days) allows users to enjoy 2.5GB/day. Both allow unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and free access to Jio apps. The Rs. 349 pack also includes Jio Valentine add-ons including 12GB of extra data, McDonalds eateries, Ferns & Petals discount, and an Ixigo offer.

These two plans provide 84 days of validity

The plans priced at Rs. 666 and Rs. 719 are valid for 84 days. They offer 1.5GB and 2GB of data on a daily basis, respectively. In addition, you get benefits including free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and a Jio app suite access for the entire validity duration. Users can enjoy JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud at no extra cost.

Rs. 749, Rs. 899 plans are valid for 90 days

If you recharge your prepaid SIM on a quarterly basis, you can consider these Jio plans. The packs for Rs. 749 and Rs. 899 have a validity of 90 days, and offer 2GB/day and 2.5GB/day internet data, respectively. Customers get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and a free subscription to Jio apps. The Rs. 899 plan also offers additional Jio Valentine perks.

Here are some yearly plans you may consider

The yearly packs eliminate the need for monthly recharges. The plan which costs Rs. 2,023 is valid for 252 days, whereas the Rs. 2,999 pack offers the benefit of extended validity for 388 days (365 +23). Both plans offer 2.5GB of data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS, and free access to Jio apps. The Rs. 2,999 plan also provides Jio Valentine offers.

Eligible subscribers can also enjoy Jio's True 5G data

All the recharge plans discussed previously, allow qualified customers to enjoy Jio's unlimited True 5G data at zero additional cost. This benefit is pre-included in all the plans, but it might be accessible only in areas that have access to Jio's high-speed connectivity. The operator has launched its 5G network in 277 cities across 31 states and union territories so far.