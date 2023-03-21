Technology

OPPO announces flagship Find X6, X6 Pro smartphones: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 21, 2023, 04:05 pm 3 min read

The OPPO Find X6 series gets Hasselblad's camera tuning

OPPO has introduced its Find X6 series, which includes the Find X6 and Find X6 Pro models. As for the highlights, the devices are powered by top-tier MediaTek and Snapdragon chipsets, respectively, along with a high-resolution AMOLED screen, 50MP triple cameras, and up to 16GB of RAM. The handsets have gone official in China, and are expected to hit the global markets soon.

The Find X6 Pro breaks all records for peak brightness

The OPPO Find X6 and X6 Pro sport a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The devices sport 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (1240x2772 pixels) and 6.82-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screens, respectively, with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Find X6 gets 1,450-nits of peak brightness. The Find X6 Pro has set a new benchmark for peak brightness with 2,500-nits, beating iPhone 14 Pro.

The handsets boast 50MP triple rear cameras

The OPPO Find X6 and X6 Pro get a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) (IMX890 v/s 1-inch IMX989) primary sensor, 50MP (JN1 v/s IMX890) ultra-wide snapper, and a 50MP (f/2.6, OIS) IMX890 telephoto shooter with a 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the handsets make room for a 32MP (f/2.4) IMX709 front-facing camera.

Up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage is onboard

The OPPO Find X6 and X6 Pro are powered by Dimensity 9200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs, respectively, with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. They boot Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1. The Find X6 houses a 4,800mAh battery with 80W wired fast-charging. The Find X6 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

OPPO has also announced its Pad 2 tablet

The OPPO Pad 2 sports a metal body and supports a stylus as well as magnetically-attachable keyboard. The tablet has an 11.6-inch 2.8K (2000x2800 pixels) LCD panel, with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 7:5 aspect ratio, 296ppi pixel density, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ certification. At the back, it offers a 13MP camera with an LED flash. For selfies, it has an 8MP camera.

The OPPO Pad 2 houses a 9,510mAh battery

OPPO Pad 2 is powered by Dimensity 9000 SoC, with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The tablet boots Android 13-based ColorOS 13 (for Pad). Under the hood, it has a 9,510mAh battery that supports 67W fast-charging. The device includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a Type-C port. It packs quad speakers with Dolby Atmos.

What is the cost of the latest OPPO devices?

The OPPO Find X6 and X6 Pro start at CNY 4,499 (around Rs. 54,100) and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 73,100), respectively, for their base 12GB/256GB configuration. The Pad 2 starts at CNY 2,999 (nearly Rs. 36,000) for its base 8GB/256GB configuration. The first sale for the handsets and the tablet is scheduled to take place in China on March 24.