Technology

How Infinix Note 30 fares against Redmi Note 12 5G

How Infinix Note 30 fares against Redmi Note 12 5G

Written by Akash Pandey June 24, 2023 | 03:21 pm 3 min read

Infinix Note 30 and Redmi Note 12 5G get a 3.5mm headphone jack

Infinix recently introduced Note 30, as its latest 5G smartphone in India. Starting at Rs. 14,999, the phone appears to be a solid rival to the Redmi Note 12 5G, which is a top-seller in the entry-level mid-budget segment. The Note 30 is now available with enticing bank offers. Let's check out if it's really worth considering over Note 12 5G.

The Infinix Note 30 packs dual JBL speakers

Both Infinix Note 30 and Redmi Note 12 5G offer a center-aligned punch-hole and a power-button-embedded fingerprint reader. The Note 12 5G enjoys Gorilla Glass 3 protection and IP53-rated resistance. Also, it is slimmer (7.98mm v/s 8.45mm) and lighter (188g v/s 204.7g). While the Redmi model offers dual stereo speakers, the Infinix counterpart boasts two JBL speakers with DTS and Hi-Res playback support.

The Redmi model has a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Infinix Note 30 bears a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS-level LTPS screen. In comparison, the Redmi Note 12 5G sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Both devices feature a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response rate. However, the Note 12 5G has higher peak brightness (1,200-nits v/s 580-nits) than the Note 30.

The Infinix Note 30 has a 108MP primary camera

The Infinix Note 30 equips a 108MP (f/1.75) Samsung HM6 main, 2MP depth, and an AI camera. The Redmi Note 12 5G offers a 48MP (f/1.8) primary, 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, they feature 16MP (f/2.0) and 13MP (f/2.45) front cameras, respectively. While Note 30 shoots 2K videos at 30fps, the Note 12 5G is limited to 1080p at 30fps.

Both devices pack a 5,000mAh battery

The Infinix Note 30 uses Dimensity 6080 chipset. It boots Android 13 with XOS 13. The Redmi Note 12 houses Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip. It ships with Android 12-based MIUI 13. The handsets offer up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Under the hood, they pack a 5,000mAh battery with 44W and 33W fast-charging support, respectively.

Price and availability

The Infinix Note 30 is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB/128GB version. Its 8GB/256GB trim costs Rs. 15,999. Customers can get Rs. 1,000 instant discount using Axis Bank cards. The Redmi Note 12 5G comes in 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB configurations, which cost Rs. 16,999, Rs. 18,999, and Rs. 20,999, respectively. Buyers can avail flat Rs. 2,000 discount using ICICI/HDFC Bank credit cards.

Which one should you consider?

The Infinix Note 30 seems to be a better pick. It includes a higher-resolution primary camera, faster-charging and reverse charging ability, the latest OS, 2TB of expandable storage with a dedicated microSD card slot, and an audio-rich speaker setup. Contrarily, if you want a better display, Corning's protection, IP-rating, cooling system, and IR Blaster on your phone, go for the Redmi Note 12 5G.