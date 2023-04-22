Technology

Is Vivo X Fold2 better than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

The Galaxy Z Fold4 and X Fold2 are shipped with Android 12 and Android 13 OS versions, respectively.

Vivo has unveiled the X Fold2 as its most-powerful foldable smartphone in China. The device takes on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. Both phones pack a range of cutting-edge features, including 120Hz main/cover screens, a triple rear camera setup, Qualcomm's flagship chipsets, and new-age connectivity standards. However, is Vivo's offering a better buy than Samsung's current market leader? Let's find out.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 comes with stylus support

The Vivo X Fold2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 sport a book-like inward folding hinge mechanism, dual displays, and a top-centered punch-hole cameras on the outer screen. The Galaxy Z Fold4 also benefits from IPX8-rated water protection. It gets Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the cover screen and rear panel. The phone also supports S Pen for on-the-go drawing and note-taking.

The X Flod2 boasts 1,800-nits brightness for primary display

The Fold2 has an 8.0-inch 2K+ (1916x2160 pixels) LTPO E6 AMOLED main screen with Dolby Vision and 1,800-nits peak brightness. The Fold4 sports a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (1812x2176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen with 1,200-nits maximum brightness. On the outside, X Fold2 has a bigger cover display (6.53-inch v/s 6.2-inch) than Z Fold4. Both handsets enjoy 120Hz refresh rate for main and cover displays.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 has a 4MP under-display selfie camera

The X Fold2 features a circular camera module with ZEISS T* coating, packing a 50MP (OIS) primary, 12MP 108-degree ultra-wide, and 12MP (2x) portrait snapper. It offers 16MP dual selfie cameras. The Galaxy Z Fold4 includes a vertically-stacked 50MP (OIS) main, 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide, and 10MP (OIS, 3x) telephoto lens. It has a 10MP cover camera and 4MP under-display camera on the inside.

The X Fold2 supports 120W wired fast-charging

The X Fold2 houses Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, and a 4,800mAh battery that supports 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 1TB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

What is the cost of these flagship foldable smartphones?

The X Fold2 comes in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations, costing CNY 8,999 (nearly Rs. 1,07,455) and CNY 9,999 (around Rs. 1,19,400), respectively. The Galaxy Z Fold4 was introduced in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB variants, priced at Rs. 1,54,999, Rs. 1,64,999, and Rs. 1,84,999, respectively. Vivo's X Fold/X Fold+ never made it to India. However, X Fold2, along with X Flip may debut here.

The X Fold2 is a better buy

Vivo may introduce the X Fold2 in the global markets including India, prior to the debut of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold5. While the launch of Z Fold5 is months away, we can compare X Fold2 with Z Fold4 for the time being. The Vivo model certainly packs better specifications, but it's currently limited to China. Hence, buyers are left with Z Fold4.