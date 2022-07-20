Technology

Vivo T1x goes official in India: Check price, specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 20, 2022, 01:24 pm 2 min read

The Vivo T1x is offered in two colorways (Photo credit: Vivo)

Chinese tech giant Vivo has announced its T1x smartphone in India. As for the key highlights, it features an LCD display, dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device will be available for purchase from July 27 onward. It starts at Rs. 11,999 for its base 4GB/64GB configuration and HDFC bank cardholders can get an instant discount of Rs. 1,000.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Vivo T1x is aimed at first-time buyers looking for a device with run-of-the-mill specifications.

The handset also boasts multiple gaming-focused features such as a 4-layer cooling system, extended RAM 2.0 technology, and 4D Game Vibration.

The T1x is the third handset in the series after T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W. It will rival budget offerings from Samsung, Infinix, and Redmi.

Design and display The device offers a 90Hz LCD screen

The Vivo T1x features a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a plastic back panel with a dual rear camera arrangement. The device flaunts a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Gravity Black and Space Blue shades.

Information It has a 50MP primary camera

The Vivo T1x is equipped with dual rear cameras that include a 50MP (f/1.8) primary shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) secondary snapper. For selfies and video calls, the device features an 8MP (f/1.8) front-facing camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 680 SoC powers the device

The Vivo T1x is fueled by a Snapdragon 680 processor and comes paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The handset boots Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo T1x: Pricing and availability

The Vivo T1x costs Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 12,999 for its 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB variants, respectively. The top-tier model with a 6GB/128GB configuration is priced at Rs. 14,999. It will be available starting July 27 from 12 pm onward via Flipkart and Vivo's official website.