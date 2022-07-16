Technology

Vivo T1x to be launched on July 20: Check specifications

Vivo T1x to be launched on July 20: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 16, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

The Vivo T1x may get up to 8GB of RAM. Representative image (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo is all set to announce its T1x smartphone in India on July 20. The brand has confirmed that the device will feature a Snapdragon 680 SoC, meaning it could bear similar specifications as the one released in Malaysia recently. The device will be sold via Flipkart and Vivo's official website. It will likely be up for grabs soon after the launch.

Context Why does this story matter?

Following the launch of the T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W in India, Vivo is now prepping up to launch its third handset in the series to rival budget offerings from Samsung, Infinix, and Redmi.

The Vivo T1x will likely be a 4G-only model that will be aimed at first-time buyers looking for a device with a large display, multiple cameras, and fast-charging technology.

Design and display The phone may feature a 90Hz LCD screen

The Vivo T1x will feature a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will have a plastic back panel with a dual rear camera arrangement. The device is said to offer a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is likely to arrive in two different shades.

Information It could get a 50MP main camera

The Vivo T1x will be equipped with dual rear cameras that may comprise a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro/depth snapper. On the front, it is tipped to get an 8MP (f/1.8) selfie camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 680 chipset will power the device

The Vivo T1x will be fueled by a Snapdragon 680 processor, which may come paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is likely to boot Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options should include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo T1x: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo T1x in India will be revealed at the time of its launch on July 20. For reference, the device may start around Rs. 14,500 for its base configuration.