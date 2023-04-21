Technology

Vivo X Flip v/s Samsung Flip4: Which smartphone is better?

Vivo X Flip v/s Samsung Flip4: Which smartphone is better?

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 21, 2023, 01:09 pm 3 min read

The Vivo X Flip and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 are shipped with Android 13 and Android 12 OS versions, respectively.

The market for clamshell-style foldable phones is expanding steadily and more BBK-owned brands are now entering the segment to take on established rivals like Samsung. Vivo has introduced its first-ever flip model, the Vivo X Flip, with a 3.0-inch cover screen, up to 512GB storage, ZEISS co-engineered cameras, and a 4,400mAh battery. Here's how it competes against the Galaxy Z Flip4.

The Flip4 offers IPX8 water resistance

The Vivo X Flip has a raised circular camera island, a horizontally placed outer screen, and a rhombic pattern throughout the body. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has a glass back, and a full-width, blacked-out module housing vertically stacked dual cameras and a cover screen. Both devices sport an aluminum frame and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Notably, Flip4 also enjoys IPX8 water resistance.

The X Flip has a 3.0-inch cover display

The Vivo X Flip packs a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) AMOLED main screen. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 flaunts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable screen. Both support a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. However, X Flip also gets 1,920Hz PWM dimming. On the outside, the X Flip has a larger cover AMOLED screen (3.0-inch v/s 1.9-inch) than Flip4.

The handsets have an optically stabilized main camera

The Vivo X Flip's rear camera setup features a 50MP (f/1.75, OIS) and 12MP (f/2.2) 106-degree ultra-wide camera, along with ZEISS T* anti-reflective coating. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) main snapper and a 12MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide lens. On the inside, the X Flip has a higher-resolution selfie camera (32MP v/s 10MP) than Flip4.

The X Flip draws fuel from a 4,400mAh battery pack

The Vivo X Flip and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 house Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The X Flip comes in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations, while the Flip4 is offered in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants (in India). The former has a 4,400mAh battery whereas the Flip4 packs much smaller 3,700mAh battery. They support 44W and 25W fast-charging, respectively.

What is the cost of these foldable phones?

The Vivo X Flip is up for pre-orders at CNY 5,999 (nearly Rs. 71,500) for the 12GB/256GB model. The 12GB/512GB trim costs CNY 6,699 (around Rs. 79,900). The device's open sale starts on April 28. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, currently available in India, costs Rs. 89,999 and Rs. 94,999 for its 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants, respectively.

Which device is better?

The Vivo X Flip is currently limited to China. However, it is expected to be introduced in India at a competitive price to take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip4. The X Flip provides a better deal than Flip4 in terms of hardware. However, if you cannot wait for Vivo's clamshell-style folding phone to debut in India, go for the Flip4.