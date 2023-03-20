Technology

How Samsung is prepping for the Galaxy Z Fold5, Flip5

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 20, 2023, 04:53 pm 3 min read

The Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 will get IPX8-rated water resistance. (Representative image) (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung is working on its fifth-generation foldable smartphones. They are likely to be introduced at the Galaxy Unpacked event which will be held sometime in August. While the announcement is still months away, the rumor mill has already started churning out details on the upcoming handsets of the South Korean tech giant. Here's what we know about Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5.

Samsung is the dominator in the foldable handset market. The brand accounted for 80% of all foldable smartphone sales in the year 2022.

While brands like OPPO, HONOR, and Huawei, are still in the early stages, Samsung is all set for its fifth-generation foldables.

The company is expected to put in more effort and refine its upcoming foldable smartphones into more premium productivity machines.

Foldables will be equipped with a new water droplet hinge

Samsung will hold its Galaxy Unpacked event in August to announce its fifth-generation foldable phones, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5. In the latest development, tipster Ice Universe has revealed that the devices will adopt a new water droplet hinge mechanism and support IPX8-level waterproofing solution. In addition, the foldables will also get a new display technology for an improved on-screen experience.

Galaxy Z Fold5

The Galaxy Z Fold5 will be nearly similar in size to its forerunner, Galaxy Z Fold4. However, after folding, Fold5's thickness will reduce to 13mm, compared to Fold4's (15.8-14.2mm) thickness. The implementation of the new hinge will reduce the gap between the two halves, making the device slightly slimmer. The device will have a 6.2-inch outer display similar to Fold4. It will weigh 254g.

Galaxy Z Flip5

The Galaxy Z Flip5 will bear narrower bezels (compared to Flip4), making more room for inner display. The clamshell phone will get a square-shaped outer screen with a 3.4-inch measurement, occupying most of the area. It is also tipped to get another small-sized cover display, for clock, battery status, and AR emojis. The larger external screen may show notifications and give access to widgets.

The devices will get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy

The Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (For Galaxy), an overclocked processor which was used on the Galaxy S23 series smartphones. The chipset is expected to offer a consistent performance even under sustained load. The foldable phones are likely to be shipped with the Android 13 OS and a newer version of One UI.