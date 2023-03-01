Technology

Redmi's 300W charging technology fuels phones in under 5 mins

A modified Note 12 Discovery Edition was used for the test (Photo credit: Redmi)

Smartphone manufacturers worldwide are jumping on the fast-charging bandwagon. Chinese brand Xiaomi-owned Redmi has now demonstrated record-breaking 300W wired charging technology on a Note 12 Discovery Edition handset. In a video posted on Weibo, the company showed that the device was fully charged in less than five minutes. We don't know if or when the tech will head to production-specific models.

In the smartphone industry, new technologies become old very soon and innovation is the only way to survive.

If Redmi manages to bring the 300W fast-charging tech to its devices, it would lend a huge advantage over its rivals.

Lengthy phone charging times are a headache across the world and this new tech will surely give peace of mind to users.

A brief look at the test

For the test, Redmi utilized a modified Note 12 Discovery Edition, bearing a 4,100mAh battery in place of the 4,300mAh unit which comes equipped as standard. The phone was linked to a superfast charger, which managed about 290W during fueling, as opposed to the claimed 300W by the company. The firm used over "50 safety items" in the adapter for achieving the results.

What did the results show?

A video of the tech demonstration shows that the phone battery was charged to 50% in two minutes and 13 seconds. Meanwhile, the complete charge required four minutes and 54 seconds; just six seconds shy of a full five minutes. The video also showed that the charging speed peaked at 290.6W. This is truly impressive and gives the company serious bragging rights.

How have Redmi's rivals fared?

Redmi's Chinese rivals are taking the development of fast-charging tech quite seriously. Realme has introduced its GT3 handset which uses 240W fast-charging to get fully charged in 9.5 minutes. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11 with 100W charging support can be recharged in 24 minutes, while OnePlus 10T requires roughly 20 minutes. As you can see, there is no competitor for Redmi's 300W charging solution yet.

What about the availability of the 300W technology?

Redmi's 300W fast-charging tech is still in the demonstration phase and is yet to be introduced in a handset. The firm has not disclosed a timeline for the same but we expect to see it soon.