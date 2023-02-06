Technology

Apple working on iPhone Ultra; will arrive in 2024

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 06, 2023, 03:03 pm 2 min read

The 'Ultra' model may arrive as a part of the iPhone 16 line-up. Representative image (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple is working on a more expensive iPhone 'Ultra' model that will sit above the Pro and Pro Max variants. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the device may hit the shelves as early as 2024, as part of the iPhone 16 line-up. To recall, Gurman previously suggested that the 'Ultra' model will possibly arrive with iPhone 15 series, replacing the top-end 'Pro Max' branding.

Why does this story matter?

Apple usually introduces four iPhones every year. This year, the company released an all-new 'Plus' variant, ditching the 'mini' model with the iPhone 14 series.

To further widen the gap between Pro and regular models, the brand upgraded Pro variants, while keeping regular models similar to iPhone 13.

Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant is looking to produce a more distinctive, top-tier 'Ultra' offering.

'Ultra' may be the top-end model of iPhone 16 line-up

Apple is attempting to differentiate each model in the iPhone 16 line-up. Gurman's latest theory contradicts his previous predictions, where he suggested that the 'Ultra' model would be released as a part of the iPhone 15 series. Now, in 2024, the company may drop the 'Plus' model. We will get a base trim, a Pro model, a Pro Max unit, and an 'Ultra' variant.

Take a look at Gurman's predictions

I think it would make sense for Apple to eventually shift to 1 entry iPhone, 2 Pro iPhones and 1 Ultra iPhone. The last two attempts at new regular iPhone screen sizes (Mini and then Plus) have both been failures. So basically three high end and one entry level versus 2 and 2. https://t.co/uxy7Ryltnk — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 5, 2023

The device may ditch the charging port

It's still uncertain what features the 'Ultra' model might include. However, Gurman suggests that the device will "probably offer further camera improvements, a faster chip, and perhaps an even larger display" the Pro Max. The handset could have a titanium body and may ditch the charging port in favor of wireless technology. Haptic power and volume buttons could also be part of the design.

Consumers will pay more for an ultra-premium iPhone

Apple believes that the 'Ultra' model will receive a fair reception. The tech giant has reportedly told investors that consumers are willing to spend more for the best available iPhone model, implying that the 'Ultra' variant will indeed be a pricy deal.

What are the plans for the iPhone 15 line-up?

The iPhone 15 line-up may arrive in the first half of September. The regular and Plus models should receive customary upgrades including a new Type-C port. The Pro and Pro Max are tipped to get haptic power and volume buttons instead of physical ones. Furthermore, the Pro Max variant may be the only one to receive a periscope lens with improved optical zoom.