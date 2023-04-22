Technology

Vivo T2x v/s Samsung Galaxy M14: Which phone is better

The Vivo T2x and Samsung Galaxy M14 boot Android 13

The Vivo T2x and Samsung Galaxy M14 are now up for purchase in the Indian market. They bear entry-level pricing, catering to the needs of price-conscious buyers who want a smartphone with fifth-generation connectivity, the latest Android OS version, a high-resolution screen, multiple cameras, and a large battery pack. Here, we compare the two to find out which one is more considerable.

The Samsung model gets Corning's protection for the display

Vivo T2x and Samsung Galaxy M14 sport a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera, and a side-facing fingerprint sensor. The latter also enjoys Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. The T2x is slimmer (8.5mm v/s 9.4mm) than Galaxy M14. The devices tip the scale at 184g and 206g, respectively. At the back, T2x has dual cameras, whereas Galaxy M14 sports vertically-stacked triple sensors.

The Galaxy M14 has a 90Hz LCD panel

The Vivo T2x and Samsung Galaxy M14 feature 6.58-inch and 6.6-inch LCD screens, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. However, the Galaxy M14 has a higher refresh rate (90Hz v/s 60Hz) than T2x.

The handsets are equipped with a 50MP primary shooter

On the rear, the Vivo T2x offers a 50MP (f/1.8) main and 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, with an LED flash. The Samsung Galaxy M14 is fitted with a 50MP (f/1.8) primary and 2MP (f/2.4) macro and depth snappers. For selfies, the devices get 8MP (f/2.0) and 13MP (f/2.0) front-facing cameras, respectively. They can shoot Full-HD (1080p) videos at 30fps via the rear setup.

The Vivo T2x offers up to 8GB of RAM

The Vivo T2x is powered by the recently launched 7nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy M14 is backed by a 5nm octa-core Exynos 1330 processor, with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Galaxy M14 has a bigger battery (6,000mAh v/s 5,000mAh) than T2x. They support 25W and 18W fast-charging, respectively.

The Galaxy M14 gets Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

On the connectivity end, the Vivo T2x and Samsung Galaxy M14 include Wi-Fi 5, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port. They support Bluetooth 5.1 and 5.2 versions, respectively. The handsets boot Android 13 with their custom skin baked on top.

What is the cost of the 5G phones?

The Vivo T2x is offered in 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB configurations, which cost Rs. 12,999, Rs. 13,999, and Rs. 15,999, respectively. It comes in Aurora Gold, Glimmer Black, and Marine Blue colors. The Samsung Galaxy M14 is priced at Rs. 14,990 for its 4GB/128GB model. Its 6GB/128GB trim is retailing for Rs. 16,490. The phone gets Berry Blue, Smoky Teal, and Icy Silver variants.

Which one should you consider?

The Samsung Galaxy M14 might be slightly expensive but it is a better buy than the Vivo T2x. The phone has a faster refresh rate screen, Corning's protection for the display, more cameras, a better chipset, and a bigger battery with higher fast-charging. Additionally, Samsung is offering two OS upgrades and four years of security upgrades for the device which make it worth considering.