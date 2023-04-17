Technology

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G goes official: Should you buy

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 17, 2023, 02:25 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy M14 5G is equipped with 13 5G bands (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has introduced its latest M-series smartphone in the Indian market, dubbed Galaxy M14 5G. As for the highlights, the device offers a 90Hz screen, 50MP main camera, Exynos 1330 SoC, up to 1TB of expandable storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. At an introductory price of Rs. 13,490, the phone bears good features and specifications. However, should you consider it?

Let's look at the handset's highlights first

The Galaxy M14 5G sports a waterdrop notch, housing the selfie camera. For biometric authentication, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device has a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 layered on top for protection. Dimensions-wise, the phone measures 9.4mm in thickness and weighs 206g.

The phone offers a 50MP primary shooter

The Galaxy M14 5G has Samsung's signature triple camera array at the back. The vertically-stacked setup consists of a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera and 2MP (f/2.4) depth and macro sensors. On the front, it has a 13MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Under the hood, it has a 6,000mAh battery

Galaxy M14 5G is powered by an Exynos 1330 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage (up to 1TB expandable). The handset boots Android 13 with OneUI Core 5.1. It packs a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 25W fast-charging. For connectivity, it has a dual-SIM slot, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.

The device will be available starting April 21

The Galaxy M14 5G is offered in 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB configurations, which come at an introductory price of Rs. 13,490 and Rs. 14,990, respectively. The phone will be up for grabs via Amazon and Samsung's official online/offline outlets starting April 21.

Should you buy Samsung's latest M-series smartphone?

The Galaxy M14 5G is one of the most affordable offerings in the Indian market with fifth-generation connectivity. In addition, the phone's high-resolution display, capable primary camera, latest Android OS, 1TB expandable storage, and long-lasting battery pack make it worth considering under Rs. 15,000. Samsung has also promised to offer two major OS upgrades and four years of security updates to the device.