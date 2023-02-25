Technology

Motorola Defy 2 with satellite connectivity announced: Should you buy

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 25, 2023, 02:31 pm 3 min read

The Motorola Defy 2 houses MediaTek's MT6825 chipset for satellite connectivity

Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility has announced the Defy 2 rugged smartphone, in collaboration with Bullitt Group, a British mobile phone manufacturer. As for the highlights, the device gets a robust design, 120Hz screen, 50MP main camera, 5G, two-way satellite connectivity, and a long-lasting battery. The brand is promising two OS updates and five years of security patches. However, should you consider the device?

Why does this story matter?

Motorola Defy 2 has all the elements of a rugged smartphone. It gets IP68/IP69K ratings for dirt and water ingress protection.

The device has passed military-grade MIL-Spec 810H tests, which makes it useful for extreme cases. It can easily survive drops and falls.

The phone houses MediaTek's NTN (non-terrestrial network) chip for two-way satellite messaging support, which makes it a complete package.

The phone comes with a 120Hz LCD panel

The Motorola Defy 2 seems to be a rebranded Cat S75 smartphone that has been announced by the Bullitt Group recently. The device gets a durable body, and Bullitt's Hygiene+ technology, with surfaces manufactured using materials blended with antimicrobial/antibacterial additives. It has a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It gets a 50MP primary rear camera

The Motorola Defy 2 offers a triple rear camera arrangement headlined by a 50MP main snapper, along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera.

The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC

The Motorola Defy 2 is powered by a 2.2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 930 octa-core processor, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device boots Android 12, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging and Qi wireless charging. It gets 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, 3GPP NTN technology, and Bullitt's two-way satellite messaging service.

Motorola Defy 2: Pricing and availability

The Motorola Defy 2 is priced at $599 (nearly Rs. 49,700). It will be available in Q2 2023 from select operators across North America and Latin America. The device will come with 12 months of SOS assistance.

Should you buy the Motorola Defy 2?

Rugged smartphones are typically aimed at people who work in harsh environments like oil rigs, outdoor expeditions, and other similar fields. The Motorola Defy 2 stands out for its sturdy build, high refresh rate screen, capable primary camera, and long-lasting battery with wired and wireless charging support. Additionally, 5G and two-way satellite connectivity make it a worthy offering at its price point.