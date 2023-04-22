Technology

Telegram pushes another update for Android, iOS: Check what's new

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 22, 2023, 12:49 pm 3 min read

Telegram's latest update is rolling out to users globally (Photo credit: Telegram)

The instant messaging app, Telegram, has introduced the third major update of 2023 for both iOS and Android users. The firmware adds a fresh set of useful features such as shareable chat folders, custom wallpapers for each chat, improved bots and interface, faster scrolling for attachments, and more. Individuals can enjoy the facilities by installing the latest version of Telegram from their respective stores.

Why does this story matter?

The competition for market leadership in the instant messaging domain has increased over time.

Platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp are now pushing regular updates with new features that are both innovative and practical.

Telegram recently surpassed 700 million monthly active users. Hence, to retain its user base, it is essential for the service to roll out new features on a timely basis.

Share multiple chats folders with one link

Telegram users can now share dozens of chat folders with a link. Invited friends/colleagues can join work groups or collections of news channels with one tap. Once they open the link and add the folder, they will be able to join all chat lists instantly. To a particular folder, users can add public chats and chats where they have admin privileges to add individuals.

Set custom wallpapers for each chat

Telegram now allows you to set custom backgrounds for your special ones. Open a one-on-one chat and click on the three-dot menu. On Android, tap 'Set Wallpaper.' However, on iOS, open a profile and click on 'Change Wallpaper.' Once a new wallpaper is set, your chat partner can add it at their end, by clicking on the update notification sent within the chat window.

The new update improves the functionality of bots

Millions of users now have access to services and tools thanks to the Telegram bots, which host a range of web apps that are now accessible in any desired chat. Mention a bot's username in a chat, and access a range of associated web apps. The web apps now allow collaboration and multiplayer features when used within groups.

Improved interface and more

Telegram users can now create groups, set up permissions, pin messages, and later add group members. On iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max models, the profile pictures now smoothly slide into the Dynamic Island as you scroll. With the new update, the attachment menu now scrolls more quickly. In large groups, read receipts now show the timestamp at which your messages were read by other members.