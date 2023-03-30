Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for March 30: How to redeem

Free Fire MAX codes for March 30: How to redeem

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 30, 2023, 10:09 am 2 min read

The game has garnered over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that made its debut in September 2021. As a token of appreciation, the creators of the game provide a wide range of exclusive rewards on a daily basis. Players can either access these additional in-game collectibles for free using redeem codes or can purchase them using real money as well.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is currently available only to Android gamers in India.

The free rewards redemption program, frequent updates, improved visuals, and graphical enhancements have attributed to the game's growing popularity among Indian players.

The game has secured a favorable rating of 4.1 (out of 5) on the Google Play Store and has reached over 100 million downloads.

The redeem codes expire 12-18 hours after release

Users must log in only with their registered credentials to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX since guest IDs are not permitted on the redemption portal. The alphanumeric codes have to be redeemed within a timespan of 12-18 hours. Each code is valid only once and it can be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website.

The exclusive rewards include royale vouchers and weapons among others

The redeemable codes provide access to several exclusive rewards, including weapons, protective gear, loot crates, protective gear, royale vouchers, and more. These additional in-game items equip players on the battlefield and enable them to achieve better scoreboard rankings.

Check out the codes for today

Here are the codes for March 30.: FF11-HHGC-GK3B, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, FF10-GCGX-RNHY, SARG-886A-V5GR. FF11-WFNP-P956, ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD, FF10-617K-GUF9, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N. W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, FF11-DAKX-4WHV. ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, FF11-NJN5-YS3E, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Head to the game's official ﻿rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). You can login to your account using the registered Google, Apple, Huawei, Twitter, Facebook, or VK credentials. Copy and paste any redeem code into the text box and then select "Confirm." Next, click "Ok." After each successful redemption, you can collect the associated reward from the game's mail section.