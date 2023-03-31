Technology

Free Fire MAX March 31 codes: How to get rewards

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 31, 2023, 10:29 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX makes the battle royale gaming experience with friends even more adventurous via its rewards redemption program, which allows gamers to unlock a variety of exclusive supplies. Redeemable codes can be helpful for those who are unwilling to spend real money on in-game items. The additional bonuses improve players' gaming performance and scoreboard rankings. Check out codes for today.

Why does this story matter?

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX with cosmetic upgrades in September 2021.

The game quickly witnessed a rise in popularity in India's Android ecosystem.

In a very short duration, it surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Now, as a gesture of appreciation, creators offer redeemable codes on a daily basis, helping players to grab a range of in-game items free of cost.

A gamer can redeem each code just once

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, players must be logged in with their official login credentials on the rewards redemption page. Guest ID is not accepted when redeeming codes. Additionally, only the players on Indian servers can access the codes. Each alphanumeric code can be redeemed once per individual. The 12-digit codes should be claimed within 12-18 hours of publishing.

Here are the codes for March 31

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. March 31, can help players obtain protective gear, reward points, loot crates, royale vouchers, diamonds, outfits, pets, skins, and more. J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ ZZAT-XB24-QES8, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49

Here's how to redeem the codes

Head to the official rewards redemption website for Free Fire MAX at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Log in using your registered Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Huawei, or VK account credentials. Now, enter a code into the text box and click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." For each successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up the associated reward from the game's notification/mail panel.

