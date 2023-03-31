Technology

WhatsApp's latest update lets you get creative with editing media

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 31, 2023, 11:39 am 2 min read

WhatsApp is rolling out a revamped version of the text editor, bringing new fonts and functionalities to the app. The upgraded in-app drawing editor now provides more options to edit photos, GIFs, and videos. However, you might have to wait a while longer to access the new feature since it is currently available only to beta users on the Android version.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp is busy adding more features and refining the app experience.

The new options incorporated under the redesigned text editor on the Meta-owned messaging app are similar to the text editor on Instagram, starting from the ease of switching fonts to adding text background color.

People love sharing media through WhatsApp and the new editing tools will enhance the overall experience.

What new features does the revamped text editor offer?

With the revamped text editor, you will now be able to quickly switch between fonts. While it was already possible to select different fonts, the new ones will appear right above the keyboard, very much like how the fonts are displayed within Instagram's text editor. Some of the new fonts include Calistoga, Courier Prime, Morning Breeze, Damion, and Exo 2.

You can also add a background color to the text

While formatting text within photos, videos, or GIFs, you will have three options for text alignment: left, right, or center. You can also add a background color for the text, making it more visually appealing.

A similar feature is being developed for iOS users

The new text editor is a part of the Android beta update, version 2.23.7.17. In the coming days, the feature will be made available to more beta users. Reportedly, a similar feature is in the works for iOS as well. The new revamped text editor is also said to be available to certain businesses on the WhatsApp Business app.

WhatsApp is working on more time limits for disappearing messages

WhatsApp is also working on 15 more durations for disappearing messages. Currently, there are three timers for this feature: 24 hours, 7 days, and 90 days. The app might soon incorporate more durations, starting from one hour to one year. The new feature is being developed for the desktop app but it could come to Android and iOS versions via a future update.