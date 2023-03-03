Technology

Free Fire MAX's March 3 codes: Earn free in-game rewards

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 03, 2023, 10:18 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX allows players to snag a number of in-game items using the gaming currency (diamonds), which can be obtained only by shelling out a sizable sum of real money. Usually, not every player is eager to invest resources. And they want an alternate way to collect rewards. Hence, the game allows players to use redeemable codes to acquire bonuses for free.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is quite popular on the list of multiplayer battle royale games in India, despite being restricted to the Android OS.

With over 100 million downloads, the game boasts a rating of 4.1 (out of 5) on the Google Play Store.

Therefore, creators express their gratitude and retain players, by distributing redeemable codes, which allow individuals to unlock a variety of collectibles.

A player can claim each code just once

Players can only redeem codes on the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page, using their official credentials. The site doesn't allow code redemption using Guest IDs. Additionally, the codes can be claimed only by gamers on the Indian servers. Each alphanumeric character is redeemable just once per individual. It must be accessed within 12-18 hours of release.

A variety of in-game items can be collected using codes

The Free Fire MAX codes comprise 12 to 16-digit alphanumeric characters, which can be redeemed, via the game's redemption page. The codes help gamers collect exclusive in-game items like weapon crates, premium bundles, royale vouchers, pets, diamonds, skins, gloo walls, and more.

Check out the codes for March 3

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. March 3, are listed here. Utilize them to earn free rewards. FF11-NJN5-YS3E, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX FF10-GCGX-RNHY, SARG-886A-V5GR, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FF11-9MB3-PFA5 FF11-DAKX-4WHV, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-WFNP-P956, ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD FF10-617K-GUF9, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, FF11-HHGC-GK3B, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, X99T-K56X-DJ4X

Follow these instructions to redeem the 12-digit codes

The Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed using the independent platform (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Log in using your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter a 12-digit code in the text box and click "Confirm," followed by "Ok." Every successful redemption will yield a prize that can be claimed via the game's notification shelf.