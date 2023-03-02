Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for March 2

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 02, 2023, 10:06 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android version in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is an action-adventure battle royale game released by 111 Dots Studio, a Vietnamese gaming company. The game is currently available only on the Android platform in India. As a token of appreciation, the developers of the game generate redeem codes on a daily basis which unlock free access to a wide range of additional in-game collectibles.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX, which made its debut in September 2021, is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire. The latter is banned in India at present.

The game has garnered a sizeable fanbase, mainly due to the improved gameplay, free rewards redemption program, and frequent updates.

The exclusive rewards can be accessed using the redeem codes or can be purchased using real money.

The codes can only be accessed via Indian servers

There are a couple of rules to be followed to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. Users can claim multiple codes but each redeemable code is valid only once. The alphanumeric redeem codes can only be accessed via Indian servers. The codes can only be redeemed via the official games rewards redemption website, within 12-18 hours after release.

The codes unlock free access to numerous rewards

The redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX provide free access to a number of rewards, which include weapons, costumes, skins, diamonds, protective gear, royale vouchers, reward points, loot crates, and more.

Here are the codes for March 2

Check out the codes for today i.e. March 2. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G. J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ. GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7. 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS. WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, UVX9-PYZV-54AC. FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG. NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, V427-K98R-UCHZ. MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ .

How to redeem the free codes?

Go to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a code, paste it into the text box, and select "Confirm." Further, tap on "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.