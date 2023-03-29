Technology

Free Fire MAX March 29 codes: How to collect rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 29, 2023, 10:02 am 2 min read

The game is currently available only to Android gamers in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX is an action-adventure game that offers an extensive range of additional in-game items daily. Players can access the bonus supplies for free using redeem codes or they can purchase them using real money as well. These exclusive rewards come in handy on the battlefield and propel the players to achieve better scoreboard rankings.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, which is banned in India at present.

The former is currently available only to Android gamers. It has clocked over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The game has garnered immense popularity owing to the improved visuals, frequent updates, and the free rewards redemption program.

Each redeem code is valid only once

Players have to comply with a few rules in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The codes can only be accessed via the official rewards redemption website and Indian servers. Users can claim as many codes as they wish to but each redeem code is valid only once. The codes have to be redeemed within 12-18 hours after release.

Players can get free access to these rewards

The redeemable codes unlock free access to a number of exclusive in-game collectibles, which include weapons, skins, diamonds, costumes, protective gear, pets, reward points, loot crates, royale vouchers, and more.

Here are the codes for March 29

Check out the codes for today: 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ. WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS. WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P. 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49.

Here's how you can redeem the codes

Go to the game's official ﻿rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Use your registered Apple, Twitter, Google, Huawei, Facebook, or VK credentials to log in to your account. Copy and paste any redeem code into the text box and then click "Confirm." Next, select "Ok." For each successful redemption, the associated reward will be delivered to the game's mail section.