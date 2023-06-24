Technology

Google Search gets 'Perspectives' filter: Know how it works

June 24, 2023

The 'Perspectives' filter presents you with a page of suggestions or tips from others

Google introduced the "Perspectives" filter at I/O 2023, and it is now rolling out to users. For starters, "Perspectives" is a dedicated Google Search feature that allows users to find "information from people on forums and social media sites," as per the tech giant. It includes images, long-and-short-form videos, written posts, and more from several social media sites or services. Here's how it works.

Why does this story matter?

The "Perspectives" filter lets users find or explore diverse content from a range of professionals. Content on the web has exploded over time. Currently, there's a ton of data to sort through or take into account when making decisions, big or small. Google Search's new generative AI capability organizes information in novel ways and helps individuals explore the best of the web.

How to access it?

The "Perspectives" filter appears at the top of search results. It is accessible from a tab titled "Perspectives." When you are looking for something that could profit from other people's experiences, Google might show you this filter. Once tapped, a dedicated section will display long-and-short-form videos, images, and text posts shared by others on discussion boards, Q&A platforms, and social media sites.

Search results include information from YouTube, Twitter, Quora, and more

The "Perspectives" filter takes information from various sources and displays it in search results. The UI for this feature uses cards that are shown side-by-side in a scrollable feed. The perspectives-based section may include results from YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Quora, and Reddit. In addition, details of the content creator including their name, profile photo, and popularity of the content are also shown.

The feature is rolling out worldwide

Google's latest Search feature to show you different perspectives in results is now rolling out to users globally. Thanks to it, you can connect with the knowledge and experience of others with a simple press of a button.

More improvements are on the way

Google is also working to enhance how results are ranked in Search. The tech giant will soon roll out an update that will more deeply understand content created from a personal or expert point of view, allowing the ranking of more useful information on Search. Sometimes it's difficult to find useful information. The content ranking system will help discover better results.