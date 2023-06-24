Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's June 24 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey June 24, 2023 | 10:29 am 2 min read

The game is only available to Android mobile users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX lets gamers unlock in-app accessories with the use of diamonds—the currency that is obtainable only by shelling out a significant chunk of real money. Since investing resources may not be preferred by everyone, developers have brought in an alternative strategy for reward collection. Every day, new redeemable codes are published, allowing players to snag gaming equipment for free.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX﻿﻿ has attracted Android mobile gamers with its improved visuals. With over 100 million downloads, the game also boasts a favorable rating of 4.2/5 on the Google Play Store. Therefore, as a gesture of appreciation and to retain the players, the creators publish redeemable codes as a part of the rewards redemption program, through which multiple rewards can be obtained for free.

Codes should be redeemed within a limited timeframe

When redeeming Free Fire MAX codes, gamers need to access the rewards redemption webpage using their official login credentials. The use of guest IDs is prohibited. Codes can be redeemed only by gamers on Indian servers. The 12/15-digit codes can only be claimed once per gamer. They must be redeemed within a limited timeframe.

Check out the codes for June 24

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., June 24, are listed here. They can help unlock weapon crates, premium bundles, royale vouchers, pets, gloo walls, diamonds, skins, and more. FFIC33NTEUKA, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, GCNVA2PDRGRZ, U8S47JGJH5MG. B3G7A22TWDR7X, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, FF7MUY4ME6SC, VNY3MQWNKEGU. FFCO8BS5JW2D, FFAC2YXE6RF2, FFICJGW9NKYT, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9. WEYVGQC3CT8Q, X99TK56XDJ4X, SARG886AV5GR, FF9MJ31CXKRG. 3IBBMSL7AK8G, ZZATXB24QES8.

Here's how to redeem codes

Head to the official rewards redemption webpage at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Use your Facebook, Apple, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and sign in to your account. In the text field, enter a redeemable code, click on "Confirm," and press "Ok" to continue. Every successful redemption allows players to collect a reward from the game's mail/notification shelf within 24 hours.

These are some alternatives to Free Fire MAX

There are several alternatives to Free Fire MAX that offer multiple playing modes, features, and experiences. The long list includes Call of Duty, Apex Legends Mobile, BGMI, New State Mobile, Fortnite, and more.