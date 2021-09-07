Redmi 10 Prime's first sale in India today at 12pm

Redmi 10 Prime will be available via Amazon

Redmi 10 Prime, which was launched in India last week, is all set to go on sale in the country today at 12pm. The sale will take place via Amazon, Mi Home stores, mi.com, and Mi Studio. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 12,499 and offers a 6.5-inch display, quad rear cameras, and a Helio G88 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone bears a 90Hz Full-HD+ screen

Redmi 10 Prime weighs 192 grams

The Redmi 10 Prime features a dust and splash proof built with a centrally-positioned punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit. The device sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Blue, Black, and White color options.

Information

There is a 50MP main camera

The Redmi 10 Prime offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals

It houses a 6,000mAh battery

The Redmi 10 Prime draws power from a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging and 9W reverse charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi 10 Prime: Pricing and availability

Redmi 10 Prime starts at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB model while the 6GB/128GB variant costs Rs. 14,499. It will be up for grabs starting 12pm today and HDFC Bank cardholders can avail a discount of up to Rs. 750.