LG is expected to introduce its affordable 5G smartphone, the Stylo 7 5G, sometime in early-2021. In the latest development, Voice has shared high-resolution renders of the phone, revealing its design features. As per the images, the Stylo 7 5G will come with a punch-hole design, a flat display, triple rear cameras, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Here's our roundup.

Design and display LG Stylo 7 5G: At a glance

The LG Stylo 7 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will also offer a built-in stylus.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The LG Stylo 7 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera system, details of which are unknown as of now. For selfies and video calls, it is likely to offer a 13MP snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The LG Stylo 7 5G is expected to draw power from an octa-core 2.3GHz chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?