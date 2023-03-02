Technology

Amazon's new Echo smart speaker can measure your room's temperature

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 02, 2023, 07:28 pm 2 min read

The speaker is available at Rs. 4,999 as part of the launch offer

Amazon has launched a new smart speaker, dubbed Echo Dot (5th Gen), in India. The device is available for purchase at an introductory price of Rs. 4,999 from March 2 to 4 via Amazon. It comes with an in-built temperature sensor, LED display, Ultrasound Motion detection, and tap gesture controls. It also boasts an improved audio experience and vibrant sound.

The device comes with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker

The Echo Dot (5th Gen) packs a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, while the previous model sported a slightly smaller 1.6-inch driver. The device retains the spherical shape with a circular LED ring on the bottom like the former model and has the same fabric finish. It provides "clearer vocals and up to double the bass than previous generations," according to the company.

The speaker has 'Ultrasound Motion Detection' feature

A key feature of the Echo Dot (5th Gen) speaker is the 'Ultrasound Motion Detection.' The integrated accelerometer allows the device to sense movement in its vicinity. Using this option, you can set up automation such as turning on bedroom lights when you enter a room. The speaker can also recognize taps to control music, alarms, and more.

It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy

Amazon's new smart speaker can play better music than the previous model. It offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth Low Energy. You can either use the new Echo Dot as a standalone speaker or pair it with another Echo speaker or Fire TV. You can also press the microphone off button on the top of the speaker to disable the microphones.

The speaker can measure the room temperature

The Echo Dot (5th Gen) also offers support for a digital clock and weather updates and can even show more information such as song titles. There is also an in-built temperature sensor, which can detect the surrounding temperature and perform scheduled actions accordingly.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): Pricing and availability

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is available in three shades: black, blue, and white The new smart speaker carries a price tag of Rs. 5,499, but until March 4th, it will be available at Rs. 4,999 as part of the launch offer. It is available via Amazon and leading online and offline retail stores such as Croma and Reliance Digital.