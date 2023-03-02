Technology

Reliance's genome test kit to launch soon, costs Rs. 12,000

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 02, 2023, 05:56 pm 2 min read

Reliance's genome test kit is claimed to be 86% cheaper than the currently available alternatives (Photo credit: CDC)

Reliance Industries Ltd., headed by Mukesh Ambani, will soon launch a genome sequencing test kit. The test kit can reveal a person's susceptibility to cancers, cardiac and neurodegenerative ailments, and can identify inherited genetic disorders as well. It will cost Rs. 12,000 and is claimed to be about 86% cheaper than the currently available options in the market.

Why does this story matter?

The concept of genetic testing has been popularized by US-based biotechnology start-ups like 23andMe.

Ambani's latest venture into genetic mapping with the genome test kit is considered to be a game-changer for several reasons. For one, its pricing makes it much more affordable than the current alternatives. In fact, it could be the cheapest of its kind.

First, what is meant by genetic mapping?

Genetic mapping, also called linkage mapping, provides evidence that a disease transmitted from parent to child is linked to one or more genes. They provide information such as which chromosome contains the gene and precisely where the gene is located on the chromosome. Genetic maps have helped scientists discover genes responsible for rare, single-gene inherited disorders such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Genome test kit is developed by Strand Life Sciences

Talking about Reliance's genome test kit, the product has been developed by Strand Life Sciences, a Bangalore-based genomics research company. Reliance acquired the firm in 2021 and now owns about 80% of it. This project is intended to bring affordable personal gene mapping to India. Further, the genomic data obtained can be potentially useful in drug development and disease prevention.

Reliance's genome test kit will be released in coming weeks

Reliance's genome test kit will be the company's first product oriented toward the ever-changing scientific field. It is currently under a testing process and will be launched in the coming weeks. It will be widely marketed by the company via the MyJio app, the health app JioHealthHub, and e-pharmacy Netmeds, which was recently acquired by the company,

"Cheapest such genomic profile in the world"

Ramesh Hariharan, CEO of Strand Life Sciences, claims that the genome test kit will be the "cheapest such genomic profile in the world" and "set the standards" in India. "We're going out at an aggressive price point to drive adoption as it gives us a chance to build a viable business in preventive health care," added Hariharan.