Free Fire MAX codes for September 20: Collect exclusive rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 20, 2023 | 09:30 am 2 min read

The redeemable codes provide free access to additional in-game items (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's battle royale game, Free Fire MAX, continues to gain popularity in India. The developers show appreciation for the players by regularly releasing redeemable codes that can be used to obtain free in-game items such as weapons, skins, characters, emotes, bundles, diamonds, and more. With events like the Monster Ring and the introduction of new bundles, the game continues to engage its player base.

Here's the list of redeemable codes for September 20

The redeemable codes for September 20 are mentioned below. Use them to earn rewards. GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7. E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9.

How to access the redeemable codes?

To redeem these codes, players must visit the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your gaming account using the registered Facebook, X, Google, Apple ID, or VK credentials. Enter any redeemable code into the text box and click confirm. The associated rewards will appear in the mail section within 24 hours if the redemption is successful.

Details of the Monster Ring event

The Scarlet Monster Club Bundle is now live as part of the new Monster Ring event, offering exciting rewards for players who complete missions and collect Universal Ring Tokens. The event runs until September 25, giving players ample time to acquire all the items in the bundle, including the Scarlet Monster Club Top, and Scarlet Monster Mask, among others. The entire Scarlet Monster Club Bundle can be purchased for 85 Universal Ring Tokens.

