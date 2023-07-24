Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's July 24 codes: Unlock exclusive rewards

Written by Akash Pandey July 24, 2023 | 10:16 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX has a download size of 605MB (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX﻿ has drawn the attention of Android mobile gamers in India. On the Google Play Store, the game accounts for more than 100 million downloads, along with a rating of 4.3/5. Hence, as a token of appreciation, the creators introduce redeemable codes on a daily basis, letting players amass a host of in-game items free of charge.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX allows gamers to snag a variety of gaming accessories using diamonds—the gaming currency that is obtainable only by shelling out a sizeable sum of real money. Since not every player wants to invest resources, creators have introduced an alternative method. Each day, a fresh set of redeemable codes is released, which allow gamers to claim in-game bonuses without paying a penny.

Codes should be redeemed within a limited timeframe

On the official website, individuals must log in with their registered credentials in order to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes. Use of guest IDs is prohibited. Each person is allowed to claim alphanumeric codes only once, and within a specific timeframe after being released. Additionally, only players on Indian servers can access the codes.

Check out the codes for July 24

The Free Fire MAX codes for today are listed here. Use them to earn rewards. FFICJGW9NKYT, XUW3FNK7AV8N, VNY3MQWNKEGU, FFIC33NTEUKA. ZZATXB24QES8, U8S47JGJH5MG, ST1ZTBE2RP9, 3IBBMSL7AK8G. B3G7A22TWDR7X, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, FFCMCPSUYUY7E, X99TK56XDJ4X. MCPW2D1U3XA3, FFCMCPSEN5MX.

Follow these steps for a successful code redemption

Visit (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) to access the official rewards redemption page. Use your Facebook, Apple, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials to log into your account. In the text box, type a redeemable code, select "Confirm," and then click on "Ok." You can pick up a reward from the game's mail/notification section within 24 hours of each successful redemption.

In-game rewards are beneficial in many ways

Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program allows players to redeem in-game items without spending real money. The bonuses offer options to customize characters or weapons, which increase the chances of winning matches and improve the overall gameplay.