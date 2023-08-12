Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's August 12 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey August 12, 2023 | 09:51 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire Max was introduced in India as a graphically enhanced version of Free Fire. Launched in 2021, the game boasts upgraded visuals, improved gameplay, and a range of new features. The game creators publish redeem codes on a regular basis, allowing players to purchase in-game items like weapons, skins, diamonds, and more for free.

Check out the codes for today

The Free Fire MAX codes for August 12 are listed here. Utilize them to collect rewards. FF9MJ31CXKRG, FFICJGW9NKYT, FFCO8BS5JW2D, FFAC2YXE6RF2 FFICJGW9NKYT, XUW3FNK7AV8N, FF11NJN5YS3E, FF11WFNPP956 MQJWNBVHYAQM, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, W4GPFVK2MR2C WCMERVCMUSZ9, MSJX8VM25B95, RRQ3SSJTN9UK, SARG886AV5GR FF1164XNJZ2V, FFICDCTSL5FT, PACJJTUA29UU, FFBCLQ6S7W25 TJ57OSSDN5AP, FFPLUED93XRT, R9UVPEYJOXZX, TFF9VNU6UD9J HAYATOAVU76V, RRQ3SSJTN9UK

Here's how you can redeem the codes

Free Fire MAX redeem codes are available for free. These codes provide access to supplies that impact the gameplay and user experience. Players can collect loot crates, diamond vouchers, and more using redeem codes. These alphanumeric codes are valid for a limited duration and should be redeemed via the game's official rewards redemption site. Post-redemption, rewards will appear in the in-game account wallet.