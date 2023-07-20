Technology

Free Fire MAX's codes for July 20: Collect additional rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 20, 2023 | 10:18 am 2 min read

The redeemable codes are time-sensitive (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that provides a number of additional in-game items on a daily basis. The game was released in September 2021. As a token of appreciation, the creators of the game provide redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing free access to exclusive rewards, which otherwise require one to spend real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire. The former is only available to Android users in India at present. The improved gameplay, frequent updates, enhanced graphics, and free rewards redemption program are key attributes to the game's growing popularity among Indian users. The game boasts over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

There are a few rules for redeeming the codes

Free Fire MAX's codes can only be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website and Indian servers. Players are permitted to log in using their official gaming credentials since guest IDs are not permitted. The redeemable codes are valid only for 12-18 hours after release after which they expire. Each alphanumeric redeemable code is valid only once.

Check out the codes for today

Here are the codes for today. The codes provide access to several collectibles including loot crates, protective gear, royale vouchers, costumes, protective gear, and premium bundles, among others. MCPW-3D28-VZD6, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22. GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, SARG-886A-V5GR, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P. U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG, FF11-NJN5-YS3E, MSJX-8VM2-5B95, FF9M-J31C-XKRG. FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, PCNF-5CQB-AJLK.

Here's how to redeem the codes

First, head to Free Fire MAX's official rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your gaming account using your registered Google, Twitter, Apple, Facebook, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter any alphanumeric redeemable code in the text box, click "Confirm," and then tap "Ok." After every successful redemption, the associated reward will be delivered to your in-game mail section.

Take a look at these other battle royale games

If you like Free Fire MAX, then you can check out the list of similar games available on the Google Play Store. The list includes BGMI, New State Mobile, and Call of Duty, among others. Each game comes with different features.