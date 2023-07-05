Technology

Free Fire MAX's codes for July 5: Collect exclusive rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 05, 2023 | 09:54 am 2 min read

The redeemable codes are time-sensitive (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is an action-adventure game that was released in September 2021. In order to improve the gaming experience and as a token of appreciation, the creators of the game provide a wide range of rewards that can be accessed at no additional cost by means of redeemable codes. These exclusive in-game collectibles can also be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

The free rewards redemption program, improved gameplay, and regular updates are among the key reasons behind the growing popularity of Free Fire MAX. It is the updated version of Free Fire. The game, which is currently available only to Android users in India, has already surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Users can redeem as many codes as they wish to but each redeemable code is accessible only once. Further, the codes are valid only for 12-18 hours. The codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers and the official rewards redemption website. Players must log in to their gaming account using their official gaming credentials since guest IDs are not permitted.

Take a look at the list of additional rewards

The additional in-game items in Free Fire MAX help players improve their gaming strategies. The list of in-game supplies includes costumes, weapons, loot crates, royale vouchers, premium bundles, and pets, among several others.

Here are the codes for July 5

Check out the codes for today. ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, MCPW-3D28-VZD6. FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, XUW3-FNK7-AV8N, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, X99T-K56X-DJ4X.

How to redeem the codes?

Head to the game's official rewards redemption webpage at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your gaming account using your registered Twitter, Apple, Facebook, Google, Huawei, or VK ID. Enter any alphanumeric redeemable code into the text box, select "Confirm," and click "Ok." After every successful redemption, you will be allowed to collect the associated reward from the game's mail section.