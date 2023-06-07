Technology

You can now share HD photos on WhatsApp: Here's how

The facility is available on WhatsApp's Android and iOS beta versions (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

Till now, users were hesitant to share high-quality images via WhatsApp as the picture clarity was not preserved. Well, no more. The instant messaging platform has rolled out a facility that makes it easier to share HD photos by preserving their dimensions. The new feature is available on the latest beta versions of the app for both Android and iOS.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp is constantly at work on introducing new features to improve the user experience. This is the only way it can remain competitive against Telegram, Signal, iMessage and other messaging services.

For a long time, users had to use alternative means to send HD images to others such as via email or Bluetooth. Now, WhatsApp is removing their worries by bringing the process in-app.

How does the feature work?

When you select a large-size picture for sharing, an option called 'Photo Quality' appears on the screen. It has two options: Standard quality (1600x1052) and HD quality (4096x2692). You can select your preferred one. Do note, that "Standard quality" is the default option for all pictures, and you have to select "HD" manually, each time you want to send a high-quality one.

The high-resolution pics flaunt an HD tag

When you share a picture using the "HD quality" option, it is marked with an HD tag that is visible to the recipient. Also, this facility is limited to photos shared within your conversations. Users should also keep in mind that the images are not sent in their original quality. The new WhatsApp facility preserves image dimensions but still applies light compression to them.

The facility is rolling out to select beta testers

Certain users who have installed the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.12.13 update from Google Play Store and WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.11.0.76 firmware from the TestFlight app, can experience the facility. A broader rollout is expected in the coming weeks.

These features are also in the works

WhatsApp is also working on a host of other features. They include a redesigned settings page and a new calling button for its iOS client, and adding iPad as a compatible companion device for Android. Channels, a "one-to-many" tool for broadcasting information to followers, and a "Status Archive" feature for WhatsApp Business are also in the works.