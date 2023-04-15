Technology

WhatsApp finally lets Android users add descriptions to forwarded media

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 15, 2023, 05:58 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp is now allowing Android users to add a description to forwarded images, videos, GIFs, and documents. The feature is currently rolling out to select beta testers via WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.8.22. To recall, WhatsApp previously introduced a feature that allowed individuals to forward media files with default captions. However, now users can add a custom description replacing the existing caption.

Why does this story matter?

Following the release of the ability to keep/remove the caption while forwarding media/documents, WhatsApp is allowing users to add a self-framed description to the forwarded content.

Simply remove the existing description, and add a custom text, which accurately describes the media/file.

The new feature allows individuals to provide more context to the forwarded media. Notably, the description will be sent as a separate message.

Adding a custom caption will prevent misinterpretations

Up until now, WhatsApp only allowed users to keep/remove the default caption for forwarding media/documents. However, with the new feature, when you select a contact to forward media, a box with a text caption entry field will appear at the bottom. Adding a self-explanatory message to the forwarded media will mitigate misinterpretations and enhance the understanding of the media's content among receivers.

The feature is limited to beta testers

Currently, only a small number of beta testers have access to the feature of adding a unique description to the forwarded message. It is accessible in the Android 2.23.8.22 version available on the Google Play Store. It should be noted that some users may encounter problems viewing video statuses and downloading videos after installing this update. In this case, get the newer WhatsApp version.

WhatsApp has fixed the bug restricting status viewing, video downloading

WhatsApp has introduced a new update for the Android version of the app, fixing the underlying issues, which arrived with firmware update 2.23.8.22. The issue restricted individuals from downloading videos or viewing video status updates. The bug-fix update addresses the mentioned issues at least for the WhatsApp Business beta app. It has a build number 2.23.8.24, and allows users to finally view/download videos again.

The issue will be addressed for regular messenger app too

While the fix has been released for the business beta version, the same fix is expected to be made available for the regular WhatsApp Messenger app in the coming days with the same build number.