Doormats depicting Lord Jagannath removed from AliExpress after backlash

Chinese e-commerce giant AliExpress has taken down a controversial product listing featuring doormats depicting Lord Jagannath , a highly revered deity in Hinduism. The decision comes after severe backlash from Indian users and devotees who found the listing to be extremely disrespectful and offensive to their religious sentiments. The move was confirmed by an AliExpress spokesperson in a statement to CNBC-TV18.

Response What did the company say? In light of the backlash, the spokesperson confirmed that the offensive listing has been taken down. "Upon receiving the feedback, we conducted screening and verification, and have removed the item in question," they said. The company also clarified its position as a marketplace rather than a direct seller and stressed on taking preventive measures against such incidents in future.

Commitment Company assures commitment to respectful online shopping environment The AliExpress spokesperson reiterated the company's commitment to maintaining a respectful online shopping environment. "As a marketplace that facilitates transactions between shoppers and sellers, we are taking proactive measures to monitor and prevent such listings in the future," they said. The incident has sparked widespread anger among devotees of Lord Jagannath, who is worshiped by millions, especially in Odisha where he is deeply revered.