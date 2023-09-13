Alibaba to soon release Tongyi Qianwen AI model for public

Written by Rishabh Raj September 13, 2023 | 03:58 pm 2 min read

In the near future, an open source version of Tongyi Qianwen will be released for free commercial use (Photo credit: Cloud booklet)

Alibaba has announced plans to make its artificial intelligence (AI) model, Tongyi Qianwen, available to the public, signaling that it has obtained regulatory approval in China for broader market deployment. This move comes as China increases its efforts to support AI development, with the technology becoming a key area of competition with the US.

OPPO, Taobao, and more collaborate with Alibaba

Alibaba's Cloud Intelligence Division has revealed that organizations such as OPPO, Taobao, DingTalk, and Zhejiang University have entered into cooperation agreements to train their own large language models or develop language model applications based on Tongyi Qianwen. This collaboration aims to advance AI technology and applications in various sectors.

An open-source version will be released in future

In the near future, an open-source version of Tongyi Qianwen will be released for free commercial use "by the whole society," according to a post published on Alibaba's WeChat account. This initiative is poised to expedite the growth and integration of AI technology across various sectors. China's ongoing support for AI-focused enterprises underscores its commitment to advancing technological innovation.

CEO Eddie Wu emphasizes AI's importance

Alibaba's newly appointed CEO, Eddie Wu, has stressed the importance of AI in the company's future strategy. In an internal letter to Alibaba staff sent on Tuesday, Wu stated, "Over the next decade, the most significant change agent will be the disruptions brought about by AI across all sectors." He also cautioned that if the company fails to keep up with AI advancements, it risks being displaced.

