AI.com domain now leads to Musk's X.ai instead of ChatGPT

Written by Athik Saleh August 04, 2023 | 12:04 pm 2 min read

AI.com previously led to ChatGPT

AI.com, a coveted two-letter domain, has switched hands from OpenAI to Elon Musk's X.ai. Previously, the domain redirected to ChatGPT, OpenAI's web interface. The purchase likely cost a fortune due to the domain's rarity and AI hype. It's unclear why the switch occurred, but it seems like a tussle between wealthy individuals over a prized possession.

Two-letter domains are usually scarce and expensive

The ownership of a two-letter .com domain like AI.com is significant due to its scarcity and high expense, particularly when forming words or familiar abbreviations. OpenAI clearly hoped to attract more traffic with the purchase of AI.com. Therefore, it is unclear what led OpenAI to sell the domain. It is probable that OpenAI never owned the domain in the first place.

People might view AI.com as a vanity domain

The change from OpenAI to X.ai might be due to altered plans or a tentative sale. X.ai is still quite notional. The organization hasn't done anything since its announcement last month. Plus, it already has a memorable domain. People might view AI.com as a vanity domain and be skeptical of the controlling corporation. The switch likely won't significantly impact the AI industry.