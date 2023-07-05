Entertainment

AI-created elements eligible for Grammy: Recording Academy CEO

Written by Aikantik Bag July 05, 2023 | 01:17 pm 1 min read

Harvey Mason Jr. clarifies Recording Academy's new rule regarding AI-created elements

Ever since Artificial Intelligence saw a boom, there have been debates and amendments in several industries. Recently, Recording Academy inducted some changes to keep up with the fast-paced evolving music industry. As the "only human creators" remark sparked debate, CEO and President Harvey Mason Jr. has now revealed how AI will be an eligible element for Academy recognition.

Mason Jr. clarified the new rule which sparked debate

While speaking to Associated Press, Mason Jr. said, "Here's the super easy, headline statement: AI, or music that contains AI-created elements is absolutely eligible for entry and for consideration for Grammy nomination. Period." He also stated, "What's not going to happen is we are not going to give a Grammy or Grammy nomination to the AI portion."

