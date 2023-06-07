Entertainment

'Black Mirror' creator tried ChatGPT; the result was 'shit'

'Black Mirror' creator Charlie Brooker used ChatGPT to write an episode

Charlie Brooker's highly-acclaimed dystopian thriller series Black Mirror is set to make its comeback for Season 6 on June 15. Before the release of the new installment on Netflix, Brooker made a surprising revelation, saying that he experimented with the generative AI tool ChatGPT to write an episode. Interestingly, Black Mirror first premiered in 2011 and delves into threats that technology poses to society.

Why does this story matter?

Launched on November 30, 2022, ChatGPT, a generative AI and language-writing model, caused quite a stir worldwide.

In Hollywood, it sparked widespread unease, with concerns arising about chatbots being utilized for scriptwriting.

AI also became a significant reason for TV and film screenwriters to participate in the ongoing industry-wide strike, as they perceive AI as a readily available and cost-effective competitor in their field.

Brooker expressed his disappointment with the outcome

"I've toyed around with ChatGPT," Brooker shared in an interview with Empire. "The first thing I tried was typing 'generate Black Mirror episode.' And it comes up with something that, at first glance, reads plausibly, but on second glance, is sh**." The 52-year-old explained, "Because all it's done is look up all the synopses of Black Mirror episodes, and sort of mush them together."

AI: One of the major factors in ongoing writers' strike

Since May 1, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been on an industry-wide strike after negotiations between the studios and the writers failed to reach a new, improved contract. While the primary focus of the strike is remuneration, AI is also considered one of the contributing factors. Danny Strong—the creator of Fox series, Empire—expressed his concerns in an interview, stating, "AI is terrifying."

Some writers are embracing AI as a tool: Reports

Some writers in Hollywood are actually embracing artificial technology and tools, and incorporating them into their work, per reports. According to an international report, writers from Peacock's show Mrs. Davis revealed that they utilized algorithms to generate episode titles. Furthermore, in a video promotion for their show, co-creators Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof employed an AI visualizer program to enhance Mrs. Davis's premise.

