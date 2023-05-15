Technology

Google now flags AI-generated pictures, identifies image sources: Here's how

Google now flags AI-generated pictures, identifies image sources: Here's how

Written by Akash Pandey May 15, 2023, 06:08 pm 2 min read

Google's new image search features will help combat misinformation

Google has introduced two new features to its image search function which will help viewers verify the authenticity of the pictures appearing in the results. The Alphabet-owned company's first new feature is called 'About this image,' which adds more background information about the image. The second feature adds a markup in the image file that allows them to be flagged as "AI-generated."

Why does this story matter?

Google announced the new abilities for image search at I/O 2023.

With these features, the tech titan is taking initial steps to counter the potential for misinformation on the web.

As per a 2022 Poynter study, 62% of people believe they now encounter misinformation daily/weekly.

Google hopes to address this, allowing people to comprehend the content/context of the image appearing in the search results.

The "About this image" option will contain more image-related details

Images displayed in search results will now include an "About this image" section, which will inform viewers when the particular image or similar photos were first indexed by Google. This will help learn where the photo first appeared, and visit the relevant links to find more context about it. The information could assist viewers in determining whether the image is legitimate or manipulated.

It will be accessible from the three-dot menu

To get more relevant details about a specific image in the search results, click on that image. Now, tap on the three-dot icon. Select the "About this image" option within the drop-down menu. Next, swipe up from within the Google app, and all the relevant details related to that particular picture will appear. You can also search for an image/screenshot using Google Lens.

The AI-generated photos will be labeled

While Google expands its AI capabilities for image generation, the search giant has introduced a new feature, which adds a markup to all AI-generated pictures. Once a markup is added, the images created using AI will have an "AI-generated with Google" label when they appear in search results. Publishers like Midjourney, Shutterstock, and others are also on board to adopt this feature, says Google.

The new facilities will arrive in the "coming months"

As per Google, the "About this image" and "AI-generated with Google" features will be arriving in the "coming months." Google is yet to provide a specific timeframe. Initially, the new add-ons will be limited to the US.