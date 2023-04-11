Technology

Google Bard gets 'Experiment updates' page: How will it help

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 11, 2023, 06:23 pm 3 min read

Google Bard now has a new 'Experiment updates' page

Google Bard has not had the best of starts. The AI chatbot, which is Google's answer to ChatGPT, has failed to generate the same buzz as OpenAI's star. However, Google hasn't given up. The company wants to get it right and make it better. It has taken a step toward that with a new "Experiment updates" page, which shows the latest updates to Bard.

Why does this story matter?

Google calls Bard its "experimental conversational AI service." So far, not many have been exactly impressed by this experiment.

The chatbot has come up short in various metrics against its rivals, including ChatGPT and Bing. During a podcast last month, Sundar Pichai, the company's CEO, promised Bard is going to get better.

It is now or never for Bard.

The 'Experiment updates' page will increase awareness about Bard

The Experiment updates page is similar to what OpenAI did with GPT with a user-facing versioning system. It makes people aware of what is going on with the model. Google's new page is an attempt by the company to be more open about Bard's development. On the new page, everyone can find out more about Bard's new features and bug fixes.

The new page has a 'what' and 'why' format

The page is in the form of 'what' and 'why.' In the inaugural experiment update, the company talks about why it created the new page. Per Google, it created Experiment updates "so that people will have an easy place to see the latest Bard updates for them to test and provide feedback." This is expected to improve the chatbot.

Google has updated Bard's capabilities in math and logic

There are two other updates to Bard. The first one says Google has added "additional Search topics" when people click "Google it." It is aimed at helping people explore a broader range of topics. The second update is related to Bard's math and logic capabilities. The update is expected to improve people's complaints about the chatbot's subpar performance in math and logic.

The page will help people understand AI development

Bard's Experiment update page does not tell the whole story about what's going on with the chatbot. However, it is a start. At a time when people around the world are struggling to understand the implications of AI development, such an insight into the company's thought process is bound to calm some nerves. Still, the page needs to be more detailed.