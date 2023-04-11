Technology

Running out of phone storage? Try Google's 'auto-archive' feature

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 11, 2023, 03:57 pm 2 min read

The new feature will free about 60% of the app's storage space, without completely removing the app

Ever wanted to download a new app only to realize that your phone has run out of storage? You are then forced to uninstall a lesser important app to make space. We have all experienced that. Thanks to Google's new 'auto-archive' feature available on Android, you can now free up space on your device without having to completely uninstall the app.

How does the auto-archive feature work?

Apps that are rarely used on your phone will be "partly removed" in order to save space. The feature will free up a significant portion, about 60% of the app's storage space, without completely removing the app. The app's icon will still be displayed on your phone and it will be marked with a cloud symbol to depict the archived state.

Will archived apps retain your data?

If you want to access the app again, you will simply have to tap the app icon to re-download it. This is possible as long as the app is listed on the Google Play Store. The archived apps will retain your login data and other credentials, saving you the hassle of having to set up everything from scratch.

How to get the new auto-archive feature?

The new feature will come in handy when you want to download a new app and you do not have enough storage on your device. A pop-up window will appear, requesting permission to turn on auto-archive. Once you opt in, the lesser-used apps will be auto-archived, clearing up space that would allow you to download new apps that you are interested in.

Will all apps support auto-archiving?

The auto-archive feature will only be applicable to apps that have been published using the App Bundle. Moreover, if an app supports auto-archiving, it is less likely to appear under the recommended uninstall suggestions. Google says the auto-archive feature is an easy way for users to manage device storage and "a great way for developers to lower the likelihood of their apps being uninstalled."

Google Play Protect automatically scans apps on your device

The auto-archiving feature is similar to how Google automatically removes permissions from unused apps. Google Play Protect, which was released as part of Android 11, routinely scans your devices to assess how frequently you use an app. If an app has not been accessed for months, Google will remove the permissions for the app, preventing it from collecting your data.