How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for March 16

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 16, 2023, 09:43 am 2 min read

The game is currently available only to Android gamers in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a fascinating multiplayer battle royale game that was released in September 2021 by 111 Dots Studio. What makes the game all the more interesting is the extensive range of additional in-game items that are provided every day. These exclusive rewards can be accessed for free using redeem codes or can be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

The in-game collectibles equip players on the battlefield and propel them to better leaderboard rankings.

The game has surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. It is currently available only to Android gamers in India.

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire which is banned in India at present.

Each redeem code can be accessed only once

There are a couple of rules to be followed in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The alphanumeric redeem codes can only be accessed via the official rewards redemption website. The codes expire 12-16 hours after release. Players can claim as many codes as they wish to but each code is valid only once.

The redeem codes provide free access to several exclusive rewards

The free codes in Free Fire MAX provide access to several exclusive rewards which include diamonds, protective gear, reward points, loot crates, royale vouchers, pets, skins, and more.

Check out the codes for March 16

Here are the codes for today i.e. March 16. FF10-GCGX-RNHY, SARG-886A-V5GR, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FF11-9MB3-PFA5. FF11-DAKX-4WHV, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-WFNP-P956, ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD. FF10-617K-GUF9, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, FF11-HHGC-GK3B, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ. FF11-NJN5-YS3E, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX. ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, X99T-K56X-DJ4X.

How to redeem the free codes?

Go to the game's official ﻿rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Use your registered Google, Twitter, Facebook, Apple, Huawei, or VK credentials to log in to your account. Copy and paste a redeem code into the text box and click "Confirm." Further, select "Ok." For each successful redemption, you will receive the associated reward which can be picked up from the game's mail section.