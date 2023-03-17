Technology

Free Fire MAX's March 17 codes: Get free in-game bonuses

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 17, 2023, 10:19 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India only via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's multiplayer battle royale game, Free Fire MAX, allows gamers to purchase in-game items using virtual currency, which can be acquired by investing a significant amount of real money. However, those who don't want to spend resources can use redeemable codes to get free bonuses. The collectibles aid players during in-game combat, improving their gaming experience and helping them reach better scoreboard rankings.

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX in September 2021. The game quickly gained popularity in India's Android community, surpassing the 100 million download mark on the Google Play Store.

Now, as a gesture of appreciation, the game developers offer redeemable codes that players can use to unlock a range of freebies including weapon crates, royale vouchers, pets, skins, premium bundles, and more.

Codes are redeemable only using registered gaming credentials

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, gamers should access the rewards redemption page using their official login information. They cannot use guest IDs for code redemption. Additionally, only players on Indian servers are eligible to redeem the 12-digit characters. Every code has a single-use restriction per player and should be claimed within the 12-18-hour window after release.

Check out the codes for March 17

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., March 17 can help you redeem multiple in-game rewards. V427-K98R-UCHZ, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, MCPW-3D28-VZD6 FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2 NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, UVX9-PYZV-54AC ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ

Here's how to redeem the 12-digit codes

Visit the Free Fire MAX's official rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Log into your account using your registered Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Now, type a 12-digit code into the text box, click on "Confirm," followed by pressing "Ok." You can collect your reward from the game's mail/notification area after each successful redemption.

If Free Fire MAX isn't your cup of tea, you may try other battle royale games such as Apex Legends Mobile, Fortnite, BGMI, Call of Duty, and New State Mobile. They offer a nearly similar in-game experience as Free Fire MAX.