How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for February 2

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 02, 2023, 10:04 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a thrilling multiplayer action-adventure game. It is currently available only to Android users in India. What makes the game all the more interesting is the exclusive bonuses that are provided on a daily basis. These additional in-game items can be accessed for free using redeem codes or can be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX was released in September 2021 by 111 Dots Studio, a Vietnamese gaming company.

The game has amassed a sizeable user base in India mainly due to the improved gameplay, improved graphics, frequent updates, and the free rewards redemption scheme.

The extra in-game collectibles equip players on the battlefield and enable them to achieve better leaderboard rankings.

The codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers

Players have to comply with a few rules in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The alphanumeric redeem codes expire within 12-18 hours after the release. Each player can claim as many codes as they wish to but each code can be accessed only once. The codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers.

The redeem codes provide free access to exclusive rewards

The redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX provide access to an extensive range of in-game items, which include pets, costumes, weapons, diamonds, skins, protective gear, reward points, loot crates, royale vouchers, and more.

Here are the codes for February 2

Check out the codes for February 2. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G. J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, HNC9-5435-FAGJ. GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7. 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, MCPW-3D28-VZD6. WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH. FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ. NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, V427-K98R-UCHZ, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ. MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG.

How to redeem the free codes?

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a code, paste it into the text box, and tap on "Confirm." Then select "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section