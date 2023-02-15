Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for February 15

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 15, 2023, 10:28 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX was released in September 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game. It was released in September 2021 by 111 Dots Studio, a Vietnamese gaming company. As a token of appreciation, the creators of the game provide a wide range of additional in-game supplies daily. These exclusive rewards can either be accessed for free using redeemable codes or can be purchased via real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is available only on Android and has clocked more than 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. It is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, which is currently banned in India.

The game has amassed a massive fanbase in India owing to its strategies which include frequent updates, improved graphics, and the free rewards redemption program.

The codes expire within 12 to 18 hours after release

Users have to comply with a few rules in order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX. The alphanumeric redeemable codes expire within 12 to 18 hours after release. Each player can claim as many codes as they wish to but each redeemable code is valid only once. The codes can only be redeemed via the game's official rewards redemption website.

The codes provide free access to the additional in-game items

The redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX provide access to several additional in-game items, which include diamonds, pets, costumes, weapons, skins, protective gear, reward points, royale vouchers, loot crates, and more.

Here are the codes for February 15

Check out the codes for today, i.e. February 15: ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD, FF10-617K-GUF9, FF11-HHGC-GK3B, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2. Y6AC-LK7K-UDIN, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, FE11-NJN5-YS3E. ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, SARG-886A-V5GR, MCPT-ENXZ-F4TA. WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D. FF11-WENP-P956, 8F3O-ZKNT-LWBZ, FE10-GCGX-RNHY, FE9M-J31C-XKRG.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a code, paste it into the text box, and tap on "Confirm." Further, select "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.