Free Fire MAX codes for February 7: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 07, 2023, 10:06 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX with cosmetic upgrades in September 2021. The game quickly gained popularity in India's Android ecosystem and has recently surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Hence, as a gesture of appreciation, the creators publish redeemable codes, that allow gamers to grab several goodies for free. These extra bonuses aid individuals during in-game combat.

Why does this story matter?

A battle royale game with friends is an exciting journey, and Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program adds to the fun.

It allows players to unlock additional in-game supplies without using resources.

Individuals unwilling to spend money on in-game items can use the redeemable codes to expand their inventory, which in turn, can help them improve their gaming experience and ranking.

Codes can only be accessed once per user

A few basic guidelines must be followed to access the Free Fire MAX codes. Once generated, the 12-digit redeemable codes should be accessed within a duration of 12 to 18 hours. Players can only redeem the codes via the official rewards redemption website. Although individuals can claim multiple codes in a single sitting, each code can be accessed by them just once.

Players can obtain several in-game items using redeemable codes

The redeemable codes can help players collect a range of in-game supplies needed during battleground combat. The long list of bonuses includes diamonds, royale vouchers, costume sets, weapons, skins, pets, and more. These rewards can improve players' performance.

Check out the codes for February 7

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., February 7 are listed here. Use them to grab rewards for free. FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ. V427-K98R-UCHZ, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ. 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC. BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, HNC9-5435-FAGJ. NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2.

What are the steps to redeem the codes?

Visit Free Fire MAX's official rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Now, enter a 12-digit code into the text field, and click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." After each successful redemption, you will be offered a reward, which can be collected from the game's mail section.