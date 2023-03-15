Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for March 15: How to redeem

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 15, 2023, 10:05 am 2 min read

Garena Free Fire MAX is a thrilling action-adventure battle royale game that made its debut in September 2021. In order to eliminate monotony and retain players, the creators of the game generate free redeem codes every day, providing free access to a number of additional in-game items. These in-game collectibles can be purchased using real money as well.

At present, Free Fire MAX is only available on the Android platform in India.

It has crossed over 100 million downloads and has scored a favorable rating of 4.1 (out of 5) on the Google Play Store.

The game's improved visuals, enhanced gameplay, frequent updates, and free rewards redemption program have attributed to its growing user base.

The codes expire 12-16 hours after release

To redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX, there are some ground rules which have to be followed. The redeem codes expire 12-16 hours after release. Users can claim multiple codes but each code is valid for single-time use only. The alphanumeric redeem codes can only be accessed via the official rewards redemption website and via Indian servers.

The codes provide access to several exclusive rewards

Players can get access to exclusive rewards such as diamonds, protective gear, reward points, loot crates, royale vouchers, pets, skins, and more. These items can equip players on the battlefield and help them achieve better scoreboard rankings.

Here are the codes for March 15

Check out the codes for today i.e. March 15. 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, X99T-K56X-DJ4X. GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS. FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9. XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55.

Follow these steps to redeem the free codes

Head to the game's official ﻿rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Use your registered Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Huawei, or VK credentials to access your account. Copy and paste a redeem code into the text box and select "Confirm." Further, tap on "Ok." After each successful redemption, you can pick up the associated reward from the game's mail section.