Free Fire MAX codes for March 18: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 18, 2023, 10:07 am 2 min read

In India, Free Fire MAX is limited to the Android OS at the moment (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX comes with enhanced visuals, which offer more contrast and clarity during in-game combat. In addition, a rewards redemption program is run on a daily basis, allowing gamers a chance to win a range of exclusive items. Individuals who don't want to spend real money on collectibles can use the redeemable codes to obtain goodies for free.

Why does this story matter?

Since its debut in September 2021, Free Fire MAX has amassed more than 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

It appears to be doing fairly well in India, despite being limited to the Android OS.

As a gesture of appreciation, the game creators regularly release redeemable codes that allow players to grab a range of in-game rewards.

Guest IDs cannot be used to collect free rewards

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, players must access the rewards redemption webpage using their official login credentials. The site doesn't allow code redemption via Guest IDs. In addition, the 12-digit characters can only be redeemed by players on Indian servers. Every code is redeemable only once per person, and it should be claimed within 12-18 hours of release.

You can grab several in-game items for free

The Free Fire MAX codes consist of alphanumeric characters. They can be redeemed via the official rewards redemption page. Using the codes, players can acquire a variety of in-game goodies such as premium bundles, diamonds, weapon crates, royale vouchers, pets, skins, and more.

Check out the codes for March 18

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. March 18 are listed here. Use them to obtain free rewards. 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3. HNC9-5435-FAGJ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG. FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ. FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, PCNF-5CQB-AJLK.

Follow these instructions to redeem today's codes

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, visit the code redemption platform at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Now, access your gaming account using your registered credentials (Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK). Enter a 12-digit code in the text box, and click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." Each successful redemption will yield a reward that can be collected from the game's mail/notification panel.