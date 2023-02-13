Technology

Opera integrates ChatGPT with browser for article and webpage summaries

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 13, 2023, 11:51 am 2 min read

Opera has boarded the ChatGPT hype train. The company announced plans to add a tool powered by the chatbot to its browser's sidebar. The announcement came just days after Microsoft revealed the new Bing and Edge with ChatGPT's prowess. The AI chatbot developed by OpenAI became an overnight internet sensation due to its ability to process prompts and churn out human-like answers.

Why does this story matter?

Microsoft recently showcased what an AI-powered browser can do with the new Edge. The new browser has a Chat section that lets users interact with the browser.

The revamped Edge is a clear example of how ChatGPT can improve the browsing experience. People's reaction to Edge's AI capabilities has prompted companies like Opera to make similar changes to their browsers.

The new feature is called 'Shorten'

Opera's new generative AI feature is dubbed 'Shorten.' It is the beginning of the company's broader plan to integrate AI tools into its browser. 'Shorten,' as the name suggests, can generate summaries of articles and webpages using ChatGPT. The company has not rolled out the feature to the public yet. It released a demo of how the feature would work.

How does the new feature work?

Based on the demo, you will be able to activate the feature by selecting the 'Shorten' button on the right side of the address bar. When you do so, a ChatGPT sidebar will pop up from the left side. It will then generate a neat, bulleted summary of the article or webpage you are looking at.

New browser experiences seemed impossible long ago: Opera's AI head

Speaking about the introduction of generative AI tools in browsers, Per Wetterdal, Opera's head of strategic partnerships and AI ecosystems, said, "We are excited to see the rapid roll-out of developer programs for solutions such as Google Bard, for example, and are starting to build and roll out new experiences in web browsing that not very long ago seemed impossible to achieve."

Edge's AI is more advanced than Opera's

Opera's ChatGPT integration is different from Edge's. While both can summarize articles and webpages, Edge's capabilities extend beyond that. It has a 'Compose' tool that can create content for the web. You can customize the tone, format, and other aspects of the generated text. There is also an 'Insights' tool that provides relevant information about a page.